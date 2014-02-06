Cal ISO issues natural gas Flex Alert until 10 p.m. Thursday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The organization that manages California's power grid declared a "Flex Alert" Thursday, asking for conservation in the wake of a natural gas shortage in Southern California.

The California Independent System Operator called for residents in all parts of the state to reduce power and natural gas use until 10 p.m.

The natural gas shortage was created by extreme cold in other parts of the country, according to Cal ISO. Natural gas is not only used for home heating and cooking, but also for power plants that generate electricity.

San Diego Gas & Electric also called for conservation via the utility's Twitter account.

Conservation tips are available online at www. flexalert.org or www.caiso.com.