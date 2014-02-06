Tennis team to play at Valley View Casino Center

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Aviators of World TeamTennis announced Thursday they will play their seven home matches in July at the Valley View Casino Center.

The arena will be configured in what was described by team owner Russell Geyser as "an intimate seating venue" that will provide an "up-close setting for our fans."

San Diego's original World TeamTennis team, the Friars, played at the Valley View Casino Center -- then known as the San Diego Sports Arena -- from the team's inception in 1975 until 1978 when the league suspended operations.

The Aviators are the former New York Sportimes, purchased last month by Geyser and onetime San Diego City Manager Jack McGrory and moved to San Diego.

The team acquired Bob and Mike Bryan, tennis' top-ranked men's doubles team, last month in a trade with the Texas Wild.

The Aviators will complete their roster through the league's marquee draft Tuesday and roster player draft March 11.