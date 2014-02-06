CrimeFighters Manhunt: Thomas Troyer

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CBS News 8 CrimeFighters are helping authorities in a manhunt for a registered sex offender who's on the loose in North County.

Thomas Troyer, 48, is wanted by the California Parole Apprehension Team -- CPAT -- for violating terms of his release. His criminal history includes indecent exposure, multiple auto thefts, multiple burglaries, possession of stolen property, and multiple narcotic related offenses.

He's 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Troyer is known to frequent Escondido, Vista and Fallbrook in the North County.

If you have any information, please call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.