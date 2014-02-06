Condor cam live on three fertile condor eggs

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The condor egg laying season is off to a good start, and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park's condor cam gives you a chance to join in "baby-watch".

Biologists confirmed the first three eggs of the season are in the nest and all are fertile. That means the condor cam will stream every aspect of condor parenting and nest duty, including hatching and feeding.

Park officials expect the egg to "pip" -- or start hatching -- around March 18.