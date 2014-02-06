Baby Izaiah undergoes emergency surgery

The parents of 19-month-old Izaiah Wallis, who was critically injured by a 17-year-old drunk driver October 18, are pushing for tougher DUI laws.

A fundraiser is being held for a family in Pacific Beach.

After spending a quarter of his life in the hospital, the toddler left paralyzed by a teen drunk driver is getting ready to go home Tuesday.

For the first time, the parents of Baby Izaiah speak to the drunk driver who nearly killed their son.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Baby Izaiah is in intensive care Thursday after undergoing emergency surgery for an intestinal blockage.

Izaiah, who was struck by a teen drunk driver in 2010, is paralyzed from the chest down and on a feeding tube and ventilator with a colostomy and tracheotomy tube in place.

He was rushed to Rady Children's Hospital Wednesday night, but the family had to wait for someone with a truck in order to accommodate all of his equipment. Their specially equipped van broke down and can't be fixed.

Anyone who can help Izaiah's family get a new van is asked to call Passion for Kids at (760) 518-2780.