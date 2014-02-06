Baby Izaiah undergoes emergency surgery - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Baby Izaiah undergoes emergency surgery

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Baby Izaiah is in intensive care Thursday after undergoing emergency surgery for an intestinal blockage.

Izaiah, who was struck by a teen drunk driver in 2010, is paralyzed from the chest down and on a feeding tube and ventilator with a colostomy and tracheotomy tube in place.

He was rushed to Rady Children's Hospital Wednesday night, but the family had to wait for someone with a truck in order to accommodate all of his equipment. Their specially equipped van broke down and can't be fixed.

Anyone who can help Izaiah's family get a new van is asked to call Passion for Kids at (760) 518-2780.

