First Marine Division celebrates 73 years

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The First Marine Division is celebrating its 73rd anniversary by rededicating its battle colors with awards and streamers.

The First Marine Division is the largest and most decorated division of the Marine Corps. On Thursday, 25 World War II veterans came out to honor the division's anniversary.

Sergeant Major David Jobe says the legacy of the First Marine Division lies in past and present soldiers.

"Very few people make history, those gentlemen in the active-duty Marines and sailors of today make history," he said.

During the ceremony, active duty Marines escorted and helped veterans hang the streamers.