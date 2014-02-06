Chilly Ribbons: A new treat in town

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - In a Mission Valley alpine kiosk, Chilly Ribbons is serving a guilt-free frozen treats.

"It's a brand new food group called shaved snow. So you have the quality of a high end ice cream with just a fraction of the calories," Cindy Gaddi said.

The ribbons are shaved from a block of frozen puree.

"The mango has mango fruit puree, strawberry real fruit puree and then we freeze the whole block and then once you shave it, you get a consistency of flavor in each bite," Cindy said.

The average serving before you start loading on the toppings and syrups is less than a 100 calories. I had mine with condensed milk, fresh mangos, coconut flakes and mochi.

"It is light, very light, almost a frozen cotton candy texture," Cindy said. "It's definitely a guiltless treat."

It's guiltless treat with plenty of backstory that supposedly traces back to Nero, who had his servants gather snow from the mountains and mixed it with nuts, fruits and honey.

"Then the Asian culture adopted it many years ago. So, it's very well known in the Asian community and in the Asian countries like china and Taiwan and we decided to bring it over here and make it snow in America," Cindy said.

See, not only is Chilly Ribbons creating quite a buzz, they are also creating their own microclimate.

Despite the snowy conditions, Chilly Ribbons was getting a warm reception from everyone we asked to try it.

"It's good," a customer said.

So why not treat yourself? Have some shaved snow, gong xi fa cai!