California storms are no match for the drought

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego is being hit with some badly needed rain. Showers are on the way across the county as strong wind gusts hit the mountains and deserts.

National Weather Service meteorologists say while this rain is much needed it's not enough to get the state out of a drought.

"It won't come close to snapping the drought but it will provide a little bit of relief," said NWS Meteorologist Stephen Harrison. "It's always helpful to get some rainfall especially when we are in drought like we are in."

Forecasts show rain is expected to last until Thursday and clear by Friday.

Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency last month for the drought and asked families to voluntarily conserve 20 percent of their water usage.

In this video report, CBS News 8's Abbie Alford breaks down the rainfall amounts and what it means in San Diego.