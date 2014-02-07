Search underway for suspect in armed 7-Eleven robbery - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Search underway for suspect in armed 7-Eleven robbery



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A masked gunman robbed a 7-Eleven in San Carlos early Friday but no one was hurt, police said.

The robbery at 8508 San Carlos Drive was reported at 2:57 a.m., according to San Diego police Officer David Stafford. The gunman fled with cash, possibly in a blue hatchback on Navajo Road, he said in a statement.

Police described the thief as a black man in his early 30s, around 6 feet 1 and 190 pounds, wearing a black ski mask, gray plaid shirt and blue jeans.

