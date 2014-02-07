Sentencing: Woman involved in failed bank robbery

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman who participated in a failed bank heist in which an accomplice was shot by a security guard is scheduled to be sentenced Friday in a downtown San Diego courtroom.
Laura Elshire, 43, pleaded guilty in November to robbery and also admitted possessing razor blades while in custody. She faces 33 years to life in prison.
Elshire was charged, along with Robert Anthony Hodge and Casey Allen Wilson, with holding up a Wells Fargo branch near La Jolla Village Drive, in which Wilson was shot in the face and arm.
During that June 11 robbery, Wilson told the teller to hurry and repeated the demand before switching on an electric stun gun he was carrying, according to court testimony.
A security officer, Luis Apodaca, testified at an earlier hearing that he realized what was happening and told Elshire, who was wearing a blond wig, to lie down on the floor along with Wilson. Instead, the witness said, Wilson began striding quickly toward the guard, prompting him to fire two shots.
Wilson ran out of the building with wounds to his face and one of his arms and got into a waiting car, which sped off. The getaway vehicle was allegedly driven by Hodge.
Inside the bank, while the two male suspects fled, the security guard said he again ordered Elshire to surrender. She refused and tried to flee, but the guard hit her over the head, tackled her and took her into custody, Apodaca testified.
About 45 minutes later, Wilson was dropped off at a hospital for treatment. Hodge was captured later in Mexico.
Hodge, 28, pleaded guilty to robbing six banks, including a second holdup at the La Jolla Village Wells Fargo branch. His sentencing is scheduled next month.
Wilson, also 28, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from two robberies and was sentenced to five years in prison.
A multi-vehicle crash forced an hours-long shutdown of four lanes of eastbound Interstate 8 at College Avenue near San Diego State early Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol.
Congress gave President Donald Trump the $1.6 billion he wanted this year for his proposed "big, beautiful" border wall with Mexico but the headline number masks what he didn't get on one of his signature campaign promises.
Thousands of people marched through downtown San Diego and other locations in the region as part of the nationwide "March for Our Lives."
After two mistrials, a judge Friday dismissed felony DUI and hit-and-run charges against an oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of causing a crash in San Ysidro that seriously injured a 6-year-old boy returning home after a day at Disneyland with his family.
Students and community members in San Diego County plan to march for gun control this weekend as part of a nationwide "March for Our Lives."
A stabbing outside a Costco store in Carlsbad Friday left one person seriously injured and an acquaintance of the victim's in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.
Annual data from San Diego county medical services show an alarming number of local underage drinking deaths.