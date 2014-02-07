Power back on for customers in the Clairemont area - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Power back on for customers in the Clairemont area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Around 1,900 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the Clairemont area of San Diego lost power early Friday, according to the utility.

The outage struck at 2:20 a.m. and was resolved for all but one customer as of 4 a.m., SDG&E reported on its website.

The cause was a combination of factors that caused a problem with the electric system, the utility said without elaboration.

