San Diego is being hit with some badly needed rain. Showers are on the way across the county as strong wind gusts hit the mountains and deserts.

California storms are no match for the drought

This is a viewer-submitted photo taken in Sorrento Valley the morning of Friday, Feb 7, 2014. (Photo courtesy: jazzygirlsmama)

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - We picked up most of our rain Thursday night. Approximately 3/4 of inch fell in the mountains and 1/4 - 1/3 of inch fell in the inland valleys and at the coast.

So what's next? Expect isolated showers Friday morning, but they won't produce much more than a trace to a tenth of an inch - unless you live in our foothill and mountain communities.

This weekend temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 60's, partly cloudy with fog overnight.

