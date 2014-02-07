Border agent hurt in rainy-day crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Border agent hurt in rainy-day crash

CAMPO (CNS) - An on-duty Border Patrol agent suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the marked government vehicle he was driving crashed off a rain-slick rural road in the Lake Morena area early Friday.

The southbound Chevrolet 2500 pickup slid off the west side of Buckman Springs Road and struck a large tree near Campo Elementary School about 1:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Medics took the 26-year-old agent to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment of a fractured right hand and facial cuts, CHP public-affairs Officer Kevin Pearlstein said.

