Harlem Globetrotters ready to entertain - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Harlem Globetrotters ready to entertain

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Some iconic entertainers, who have been touring since the 1920's, are in San Diego.

The Harlem Globetrotters are ready to make you laugh with their basketball prowess, and they have some new tricks on the court this year.

CBS News 8's Alicia Summers files the above video report with more information.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.