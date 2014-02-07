SD police chief seeks change in drug law

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego's police chief says he supports a statewide push to reduce most nonviolent crimes — including petty theft and drug possession for personal use — from felonies to misdemeanors.

U-T San Diego reports Chief Bill Lansdowne said Thursday that drug offenders with addiction or mental health problems should not get long prison terms.

He is working with San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon on a measure they say would reduce prison populations and shift up to $250 millon per year to treatment and education programs. Supporters are hoping to qualify the measure for the November ballot.

Gov. Jerry Brown last year vetoed a similar measure to lighten drug sentences that was opposed by some of the state's law enforcement and district attorney associations.

