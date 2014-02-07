February 7th is National Wear Red Day

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - If you're planning to go out today, consider adding a little red to your wardrobe. Friday, is the American Heart Association's Wear Red Day.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women, taking the life of one in three every year.

A wear red kickoff event was held Thursday night to promote awareness.

"Most women in society still do not know that heart disease is the number one killer of women and they have very different signs and symptoms from men and so we're trying to help promote that education and awareness so we can prevent women from dying of heart disease," explained Lisa Murphy, the Chief Admin. Officer with the UCSD Health System.

