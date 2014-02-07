SD software firm gets $4.5M to move to Texas

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego software firm will get a $4.5 million check from the state of Texas and move its corporate headquarters to the Lone Star State.

U-T San Diego reports Texas Gov. Rick Perry's office announced Thursday that Websense will relocate 445 jobs to Austin and also make a $9.9 million capital investment.

In exchange, Websense will be paid $4.5 million by the Texas Enterprise Fund.

Perry has traveled around the country to tout Texas as a business-friendly locale with low regulations and no state income tax.

In 2010, Petco, a San Diego-based retailer of pet products, got $3.1 million from the Texas fund to bring some of its operations to San Antonio.

Websense, which produces web security software, was purchased by Vista Equity Partners last year for $910 million cash.

___

