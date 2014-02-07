Fence rollers could save your dog from coyotes - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fence rollers could save your dog from coyotes



SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An Encinitas family is warning neighbors to keep their pets inside after their beloved dog was nearly killed by a coyote.

In this video report, CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely is in Encintas with how the dog was saved and the special fence you can get to keep your animals safe. 

 



 

 

