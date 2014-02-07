Tahini: Ultimate lap cat

Breed: Domestic Short hair

Sex: Male

Color: Black

Age: Mature Adult

Animal ID: 136729

Adoption Fee: $65.00



Why I'd make a great companion: If you are looking for the ultimate lap cat that enjoys being hugged, and kissed and carried around and held for hours, than I may be the man for you! To say that I am a talker is an understatement. I have at least 20 different meows and chirps and purrs and sounds that I will make for you. I have been told by the ladies that I am a flirt. I love new people and I am not phased by much. I am an easy going, social, sweet boy who needs and craves a lot of attention. I will do well in a variety of homes, including one with other cats. If you can give me the attention I need and listen to me tell you about my day each time you walk through the door, than look no further, I am the cat for you!

Other things you should know about me: My adoption fee includes my spay / neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a gift from Hill's Science Diet, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and limited veterinary medical coverage from VCA Hospitals up to $250!

Tahini is currently available for adoption at:

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.