Cashner, Padres argue arbitration case

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — San Diego pitcher Andrew Cashner and the Padres have argued their cases at baseball's first salary arbitration hearing in two years.

Eligible for arbitration for the first time, Cashner asked for a raise from $500,800 to $2.4 million. The Padres pushed for their figure of $2,275,000 during Friday's session.

The 27-year-old right-hander was 10-9 with a 3.09 ERA in 26 starts and five relief appearances last year.

A decision by arbitrators Gil Vernon, Elizabeth Neumeister and Robert Herzog is expected this weekend.

No player had gone to a hearing since Feb. 15, 2012, when Pittsburgh outfielder Garrett Jones argued his case against the Pirates in a case won by the club the following day. Teams won five of seven cases in 2012, giving them a 291-214 margin since arbitration began in 1974.

Last year was the first time all cases settled without any hearings.

