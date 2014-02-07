Local mixed breed competes in Westminster Dog Show

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - For the first time in more than one hundred years -- mixed breeds will be allowed to compete in the Westminster Dog Show.

The massive event featuring traditional breeds hits Madison Square Garden next week but 15 mixed breeds will compete in the new Masters Agility Championship on Saturday.

One of those dogs is from San Diego.

Leslie Wilk and her Welsh Terrier, Jet, traveled all the way to New York from San Diego for the most famous and prestigious event for dogs -- the Westminster Kennel Club's Annual All Breed Dog Show.

This year, the event is adding America's most popular canine sports to its activities, the Masters Agility Championship. The competition will feature dogs of all breeds racing over obstacles.

The mixed breeds won't get to try out for 'Best in Show' but the club is allowing three new breeds to compete for top dog this year; they are the Portuguese Podengo Pequeno, Chinook and Rat Terrier.

Leslie and Jet are confident their hard work and training will pay off and earn them the blue ribbon and of course bragging rights to bring back to San Diego.

The agility portion will take place before the 'Best in Show' program and will air Saturday on the Fox Sports 1 network from 4 to 6 p.m.