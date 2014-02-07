Gianni Belvedere's cause of death revealed

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Tierrasanta man found dead outside a fast-food restaurant near March Air Force Base last month died of gunshot wounds to the head -- the same cause of death that had befallen his younger brother and fiancee at a Mission Valley shopping center three weeks earlier, police reported Friday.

The killing of Gianni Belvedere, 24, came to light Jan. 17, when authorities were alerted to a foul odor emanating from a green 2004 Toyota Camry parked in the 19500 block of Van Buren Boulevard in Riverside. His body was in the trunk of the vehicle.

San Diego police had been searching for the former Utah resident since Salvatore Belvedere and Ilona Flint, both 22, were found mortally wounded by gunfire in a car parked near a Macy's store in the 1600 block of Camino del Rio North.

All three deaths have been ruled homicides. Detectives have made no arrests and have released only a limited description of a possible suspect seen at the site of the mall shooting -- a roughly 5-foot-11-inch man in tan pants, white tennis shoes and a black hooded sweat shirt with white bands across the upper-arm parts of the sleeves.

In disclosing the cause of the elder brother's death this afternoon, SDPD homicide Lt. Mike Hastings said no further information about the victim's death would be released until a final autopsy report was complete.

About 1:15 a.m. Dec. 24, Flint made a 911 call to report having been shot at Westfield Mission Valley, which had been open late for last-minute holiday shoppers. She died at the scene of the shooting, and her fiance's brother succumbed to his wounds at a hospital two days later. Both had been shot in the head.

The younger brother had gone to the central San Diego shopping center to give Flint a ride home, according to relatives of the victims. It was unclear if Gianni Belvedere accompanied his sibling that night.

Police have released no suspected motive in the case, though they have ruled out robbery.