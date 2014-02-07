Fugitive caught in San Diego pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman arrested this week in her Balboa Park-area apartment, 37 years after allegedly escaping from a Midwestern prison, pleaded not guilty Friday to a criminal complaint charging her with being a fugitive from justice.

Judy Lynn Hayman, 60, has not admitted she is the person wanted in Michigan. Through her attorneys, Hayman continues to fight extradition to the Midwest.

Hayman -- whose true name is Jamie Lewis, according to her attorneys -- was ordered held without bail, pending an identity hearing on Feb. 18.

A review hearing is scheduled March 10 to see if Michigan authorities will issue a governor's warrant asking that Hayman be returned to that state.

San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Richard Madruga told reporters that his office has a limited role in the case. Hayman does not face any more criminal sanctions as a result of the fugitive charge being filed, the prosecutor said.

"She's (Hayman's) apprehended in San Diego County, we're in touch with the authorities in Michigan, they expressed a desire to have Ms. Hayman brought back to their state to face charges," Madruga said. "They make the determination about whether or not whatever she's alleged to have done there is worthy of the time and the effort and the expense to bring her back to Michigan."

Acting on information from Michigan corrections officials, San Diego police arrested Hayman in the 3500 block of First Avenue late Monday afternoon, said Lt. Kevin Mayer, a San Diego Police Department spokesman.

Hayman initially claimed to be someone else and provided documents bearing her alias but eventually admitted her true identity under questioning, according to Mayer. Her 32-year-old son was visiting when officers arrived and seemed "quite surprised" by the revelations about his mother, the lieutenant said.

Hayman pleaded guilty in June 1976 to an attempted larceny charge for trying to steal clothes from a Detroit-area store and was sentenced to serve between 16 months and two years in custody, according to prison officials there.

Ten months later, she escaped from the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility. She remained a fugitive until this week, using various aliases -- including Judy Kayman and Brenda Bushmer -- while at large, officials said.