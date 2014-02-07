Man killed in Escondido crash identified - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man killed in Escondido crash identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities released the name Friday of an Escondido man who was killed when the pickup truck he was driving was hit broadside by a trash truck at an intersection near Reidy Creek Golf Course.

Ronald Cooper Jr., 56, drove the 2002 Ford F150 directly into the path of the northbound sanitation vehicle on North Centre City Parkway at Ivy Dell Lane shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office and California Highway Patrol.

The 43-year-old EDCO worker, who had just started his shift, was unable to brake or steer away in time to avoid a collision, CHP public-affairs Officer Jim Bettencourt said. Cooper died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

