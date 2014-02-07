Reward offered for information on UCSD arsonist

LA JOLLA (CBS 8) - There is up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspected arsonist on the campus of UCSD.

Two separate fires were started in the Price Center in early December.

One suspect, identified as UCSD student Holly Nguyen was arrested on Tuesday. Authorities are asking the public to help them find the second female suspect.

"If this person even seems vaguely familiar to you, please call us with any information to identify who that person is. Because again, this, two fires were set in a building with hundreds of people, extremely dangerous to everybody," SDPD Lt. Kevin Mayer said.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.