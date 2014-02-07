Injured crash victim heard handcuff argument

Officials from both the California Highway Patrol and Chula Vista Fire Department Wednesday responded to an incident that left a firefighter in handcuffs at an accident site in the South Bay.

For the first time we're hearing the radio calls from a dispute between Chula Vista firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An injured crash victim hears the argument between a Chula Vista firefighter and a CHP officer that ended with the firefighter in handcuffs.

Robert Chavez was hurt and lying next to his wrecked car when all of this went down right on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista.

He didn't want to be recorded, but Friday, Chavez called CBS News 8 asking what happened to the Chula Vista firefighter who was handcuffed. In fact, he told us he had even gone to his bank and taken out money in case the firefighter needed to be bailed out.

Chavez said CHP detaining a first responder was "ridiculous" and said as far as he's concerned, that firefighter saved his life.

The confrontation went down as Chavez lay next to his wrecked car on a stretcher Tuesday night. Even before the arrest, fire department radio traffic shows how the situation escalated. It all centered around where the department parked their engine.

Firefighter: "Are you near a, uh, cell phone? I'm going to have to walk back to Engine 52. I just need to talk to you about an issue with CHP out here."

Firefighter: "I don't have time for a cell phone this is ridiculous CHP is arresting Engineer Gregoire for where he spotted the fire engine. We are in the middle of patient care with patients on the freeway and we are trying to protect our scene and they are putting him in handcuffs at this time and walking him away."

Chavez says the other man who was taken away in a stretcher was a passenger in his car. He has since hired a lawyer although he hasn't yet told us why.

As for the detainment, both agencies have issued a joint statement saying it was an unfortunate but isolated incident.