Fire damages abandoned building in La Mesa

LA MESA (CNS) - The cause of a two-alarm fire that damaged an unoccupied commercial building in La Mesa remained under investigation Saturday.

The non-injury fire in the 4300 block of Palm Avenue near Spring Street broke out for unknown reasons shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue spokesman Sonny Saghera.

Callers reported smoke and fire coming from the single-story building, and firefighters arrived to find the rear in flames, Saghera said.

Crews from Heartland Fire & Rescue, Cal Fire, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and the Santee Fire Department had to retreat after the building partially collapsed, according to Saghera.

Saghera said the blaze was under control in about 30 minutes.