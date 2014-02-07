Outrage as Taliban hold military dog hostage

(CBS 8) - A dog has become an unlikely prisoner of the Taliban. Online footage shows militants who claim to have captured the dog from British forces.

It's provoking anger and ridicule and it has many wondering what might happen to the dog.

There's been plenty international outrage as the video of a captured military dog has spread across the Internet.

For one Marine, his outrage quickly turned to concern when he saw what the dog is up against.

Jay Kopleman can barely watch the video of a military dog surrounded by armed Taliban forces in Afghanistan.

The retired Marine rescued a five month old dog during combat in Iraq and knows it doesn't take long for things to go wrong.

"In combat, things happen very quickly and this dog's handler may have been wounded and lost control of the dog...the dog got spooked and ran," Kopleman said.

According to the Taliban, the dog is reportedly named Colonel and was working for British forces.

In the video, the Belgian malinois looks terrified and is still wearing the utility vest worn during its reported capture on December 23.

Coalition forces often use sniffer and protection dogs in Afghanistan.

For Kopleman, he says dogs are treated much worse in the Middle East and fears for its safety and survival.

"It worries me that he's now with the Taliban. Best case is, he's malnourished and just used for their purposes but worst case, you don't even want to contemplate," Kopleman said.

Colonel is reportedly being fed chicken and beef kabobs and is in good health, but that information is coming from the dog's captors.

Military officials have not commented on whether troops will make any attempts to rescue the captured dog.