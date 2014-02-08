Report: Men kidnapped & forced to dig drug tunnel

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A new report by National Public Radio features an interview with an anonymous man claiming he was kidnapped and forced to help build a drug tunnel in Tijuana for more than two months.

The man, speaking from La Mesa Prison in Mexico, says he was surrounded by six men with rifles in November 2012 and was forced into labor until authorities discovered the drug tunnel in February 2013.

He had helped dig about 200 yards and was in the process of building a "super tunnel" to San Diego, according to the report.

He and sixteen others were arrested that day and have been sitting in prison for more than a year.