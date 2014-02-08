New charges against ex-Marine in Panama murder

For the first time in nearly two years, the family of a woman who went missing on an island off Panama laid eyes on her ex-boyfriend, a San Diego Marine accused in her murder.

Human remains found in Panama are those of a missing woman from Dana Point, according to officials. Yvonne Baldelli was last seen in 2011 with her boyfriend Brian Brimager of Vista. He's currently behind bars.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Vista man currently facing more than a dozen charges in the United States in connection with the alleged slaying of his girlfriend in 2011 has now been formally charged with her murder in Panama, where the Orange County woman's dismembered body was found stuffed in a duffel bag.





Brian Brimager plead not guilty Friday in federal court to two new charges of falsifying records. He had previously denied eleven other charges of obstruction of justice in the murder investigation of 41-year-old Yvonne Baldelli.





Prosecutors say that the 37-year-old ex-Marine went to great lengths to try to cover up the murder and make it appear that Baldelli was still alive.





Baldelli, an Orange County resident, had moved with Brimager, her then-boyfriend, to Panama's Carnero Island in September 2011 for a new start for both of them.





But within weeks of arriving, witnesses on the island say the two could be heard constantly fighting inside their rented home, and Baldelli was seen with bruises on her face.





In November 2011, Baldelli was spotted leaving a restaurant, and never seen alive again.

Almost two years later,her dismembered remains were found stuffed in a green military-style duffel bag on the island.





Prosecutors say Brimager had gone to great lengths to cover up his crime and make it appear Baldelli was still alive, sending emails from her computer to her family stating she had moved to Costa Rica with a new man; making ATM withdrawals from her bank account; and disposing of a bloody mattress. Court papers reveal shortly after Baldelli's disappearance, Brimager did a Google search on the Internet for "washing mattress blood stain."





Baldelli's parents, who traveled to California from their home in New York to attend Friday's arraignment, say they will also go to Panama for Brimager's murder trial, adding that they are determined to get justice for their daughter.





"I pray for that all the time, every day, I pray for it," Baldelli's stepmother Lilllian Faust told CBS News 8. "We know that anything can happen in the world, but we know he's guilty, and we know that he needs to face justice."