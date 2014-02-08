Search for suspect in 7-Eleven robbery - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Search for suspect in 7-Eleven robbery

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An unidentified man used a simulated weapon to rob a 7-Eleven in North Park early Saturday.

The suspect entered the convenience store at 3019 Meade Ave. about 1:50 a.m. and demanded cash from the clerk, San Diego police Sgt. L. Taylor said.

He then fled in a green van with an undisclosed amount, Taylor said.

No one was injured, according to the sergeant.

Police described the robber as Hispanic, and wearing a red and black baseball cap, a thick jacket, jeans and white shoes.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.