Search for suspect in 7-Eleven robbery

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An unidentified man used a simulated weapon to rob a 7-Eleven in North Park early Saturday.

The suspect entered the convenience store at 3019 Meade Ave. about 1:50 a.m. and demanded cash from the clerk, San Diego police Sgt. L. Taylor said.

He then fled in a green van with an undisclosed amount, Taylor said.

No one was injured, according to the sergeant.

Police described the robber as Hispanic, and wearing a red and black baseball cap, a thick jacket, jeans and white shoes.