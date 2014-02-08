Motorcyclist hurt in crash near Borrego Springs

BORREGO SPRINGS (CNS) - A 62-year-old man suffered major injuries when he was ejected from his motorcycle in a crash on a curving road near Borrego Springs, California Highway Patrol officials said Saturday.

The motorcyclist was driving his 2013 Harley Davidson west on Montezuma Valley Road west of Palm Canyon Drive about 4:20 p.m. Friday when he lost control approaching a right curve and veered across both lanes, CHP Officer Kevin Pearlstein said.

The bike overturned and the rider was ejected, Pearlstein said.

The rider lost consciousness and suffered major injuries, including lacerations to his face, Pearlstein said.

He was airlifted to Desert Regional Hospital in Palm Desert, Pearlstein said.