2 hurt in single-vehicle crash on I-5

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two people have been hospitalized in critical condition after a single vehicle crash on the San Diego (5) Freeway in Logan Heights Saturday.

A vehicle collided with a guardrail on the northbound lanes of the freeway, near Cesar Chavez Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol online incident log.

The incident was reported by a passing National City Police Department patrol vehicle at 12:45 a.m.

Neither the vehicle nor its occupants could be identified, a CHP dispatcher said.

 

 

