Man shot multiple times in Grant Hill

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 37-year-old man was shot at least three times during a dispute with another man in San Diego, police said Saturday.

The man's wounds were not considered life-threatening. Paramedics rushed him to an area trauma center, according to a department statement.

The shooting victim had a confrontation with another man in the 3000 block of Imperial Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to the statement.

During the altercation, the suspect shot the victim at least three times and then fled on foot.

The suspect was described as a Latino man with a thin build and was last seen wearing dark clothing.