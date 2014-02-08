Man shot multiple times in Grant Hill

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 37-year-old man was shot at least three times during a dispute with another man in San Diego, police said Saturday.
The man's wounds were not considered life-threatening. Paramedics rushed him to an area trauma center, according to a department statement.
The shooting victim had a confrontation with another man in the 3000 block of Imperial Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to the statement.
During the altercation, the suspect shot the victim at least three times and then fled on foot.
The suspect was described as a Latino man with a thin build and was last seen wearing dark clothing.
A multi-vehicle crash forced an hours-long shutdown of four lanes of eastbound Interstate 8 at College Avenue near San Diego State early Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol.
Congress gave President Donald Trump the $1.6 billion he wanted this year for his proposed "big, beautiful" border wall with Mexico but the headline number masks what he didn't get on one of his signature campaign promises.
Thousands of people marched through downtown San Diego and other locations in the region as part of the nationwide "March for Our Lives."
After two mistrials, a judge Friday dismissed felony DUI and hit-and-run charges against an oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of causing a crash in San Ysidro that seriously injured a 6-year-old boy returning home after a day at Disneyland with his family.
Students and community members in San Diego County plan to march for gun control this weekend as part of a nationwide "March for Our Lives."
A stabbing outside a Costco store in Carlsbad Friday left one person seriously injured and an acquaintance of the victim's in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.