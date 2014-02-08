The Beatles: 25 years ago today

WATCH: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles @ 8PM Sunday on CBS 8



SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's been 50 years since four 20-somethings from Liverpool landed in the United States and changed music forever.

And it's been 25 years since a few Beatles fans from CBS News 8 went to England to learn more about the band.

By now you've seen the 50-year-old, grainy black and white footage of the Beatles first appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show. The mop headed fab four, the screaming fans, the bewildered parents.

Well, 25 years ago a trio of beatlemaniacs from CBS News 8, reporter Chris Saunders, producer Dean Elwood and photo journalist Bruce Patch traveled to England to trace the Beatles' roots.

When the Beatles sang about places they remembered, it was Liverpool they were singing about. And indeed, they remained sentimentally attached to the seaport on the River Mersey.

And if you are a Beatles fan, Liverpool is Mecca. Like Mathew Street where beatlemania first broke out in a one time underground fruit warehouse, the Cavern Club.

John Lennon, Paul McCarthy met as teenagers at Wooton Church in 1957. Paul came to hear John's band, the Quarrymen. John Lennon grew up in a house at 251 Menlove Avenue.

Paul McCarthy lived a few miles away at 24th and Grove. Paul's friend, George Harrison live at 12 Arnold Grove. Ringo Starr lived at 10th and Admiral Grove.

John's 'Strawberry Fields' was and is a Salvation Army children's home. Penny Lane hasn't changed much. If you want to walk in the Beatles footsteps in London, then the place to start is Abbey Road.

All the Beatles did in Abbey Road studio two was re-invent rock and rock and revolutionize recording -- from 'Love Me Do' to 'Sgt. Pepper.'

Our CBS News 8 crew actually went up on the roof of Apple to see where the Beatles played their last live concert and they discovered that the top floor of that building had been lopped off and also back in Liverpool the Cavern Club demolished and now re-open in different location.