Drug sweep nets 17 arrests in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CNS) - A man suspected of supplying methamphetamine to transients in exchange for stolen goods was arrested at his El Cajon residence along with 16 other people, a sheriff's sergeant said.

Deputies and detectives headed to the home in the 1200 block of Peach Avenue near Oro Street about 6:30 a.m. Friday to serve a search warrant in connection with the investigation of Peter Dann, 41, who was suspected of supplying meth to transients living in the San Diego Riverbed in Santee, sheriff's Sgt. David Martinez said.

Martinez said the search turned up meth, marijuana and psilocybin, and Dann was arrested on suspicion of sales of methamphetamine, possession of psilocybin and marijuana, and the manufacture of concentrated cannabis.

Child Protective Services was summoned to take a teenager found at the residence into protective custody. The teen's mother was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, according to Martinez.

The sergeant said 15 other people were arrested on suspicion of various offenses, including being under the influence of a controlled substance and drug possession, and for outstanding warrants.