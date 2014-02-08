2 suspects surrender to police after standoff

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two people were arrested at a Memorial-area home where they had barricaded themselves after police officers attempted to serve a warrant on one of them, police said Saturday.

Officers arrived at 743 South 33rd Street about 10:30 p.m. Friday to serve a felony warrant on a man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon, San Diego police Sgt. Ray Battrick said.

SWAT officers were later summoned to assist, and one suspect was taken into custody shortly before midnight, Battrick said. The other was arrested about 12:10 a.m.

The suspects' names were not immediately available.