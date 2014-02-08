Cashner wins, Pestano loses in salary arbitration

In this Sept. 16, 2013 file photo, San Diego Padres starting pitcher Andrew Cashner throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh.

NEW YORK (AP) — San Diego's Andrew Cashner won and Cleveland's Vinnie Pestano lost as pitchers split decisions Saturday in baseball's first salary arbitration cases in two years.

Cashner will make $2.4 million rather than the club's offer of $2,275,000 — the smallest gap this year among cases that didn't settle. Pestano, among four Indians left in arbitration, will make $975,000 instead of his request for $1.45 million.

Cleveland outfielder Michael Brantley and right-handers Justin Masterson and Josh Tomlin are among the 13 players left in arbitration from among the 146 who filed last month, and hearings are scheduled through Feb. 20.

Right-hander Jeff Samardzija and the Chicago agreed Saturday to a one-year deal worth $5,345,000. He had asked for $6.2 million and had been offered $2,765,000 by the Cubs after going 8-13 with a 4.34 ERA last year, when he made $2,765,000.

Cashner, a 27-year-old right-hander was 10-9 with a 3.09 ERA in 26 starts and five relief appearances last season, when he made $500,800. Arbitrators Gil Vernon, Elizabeth Neumeister and Robert Herzog made the decision a day after hearing arguments in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Pestano, a right-hander who turns 29 on Feb. 20, was 1-2 with a 4.08 ERA in 37 relief appearances last year and made $501,900. His case was decided by arbitrators Matt Irvings, Matt Goldberg and Steven Wolf.

Baseball is having its first salary arbitration hearings in two years. Last year was the first time all cases settled without any hearings.

No player had gone to a hearing since Feb. 15, 2012, when Pittsburgh outfielder Garrett Jones argued his case against the Pirates in a case won by the club the following day. Teams have a 292-215 advantage in decisions since arbitration began in 1974.

Others with pending cases include Atlanta closer Craig Kimbrel, Boston left-hander Andrew Miller, Cincinnati right-hander Homer Bailey, Kansas City right-hander Greg Holland, Los Angeles closer Kenley Jansen, Oakland outfielder Josh Reddick, San Francisco first baseman Brandon Belt, Seattle first baseman Justin Smoak, Texas first baseman Mitch Moreland and Washington right-hander Tyler Clippard.

