Comic-Con badge preregistration closed

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The window to preregister for Comic-Con badges has closed. Thousands of people took part in the preregistration Saturday morning.

If you weren't able to purchase the badge you wanted this morning, you may still be able to participate in open online registration.

That will happen sometime this spring, no date has been set yet.

Comic-Con is July 24th through the 27th.

