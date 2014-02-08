Checkpoint search turns up stolen electronics - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Checkpoint search turns up stolen electronics

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A vehicle search at a Border Patrol checkpoint near Pine Valley turns up a stockpile of stolen electronics.

Two men and a woman were arrested.

The electronics were found stacked inside a van. They included computers, projectors and game systems all in unopened packages.

It was later determined the equipment was stolen from stores in Yuma and El Centro and was valued at about $10,000. 

 

