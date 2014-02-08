Mayoral candidates make final push for votes

A special election for the city of San Diego will take place on February 11, 2014. Check out related stories, videos and links on CBS 8's resource page.

A special election for the city of San Diego will take place on February 11, 2014. Check out related stories, videos and links on CBS 8's resource page.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The final stretch of the mayor's race here in San Diego kicked off Saturday. Councilmen David Alvarez and Kevin Faulconer are out in full force trying to pull in more votes.

From Paradise Hills to Encanto -- mayoral candidates David Alvarez and Kevin Faulconer are giving it all they've got with just four days left until Tuesday's runoff election.

"Just going out, working hard, trying to get everybody out to vote, and we're seeing a boost in turnout, which is good," Alvarez said.

"This is the finish line, this weekend and it's all about getting out the vote and we have hundreds of volunteers fanning out across the city," Faulconer said.

Saturday, both Alvarez and Faulconer criss-crossed the city meeting with supporters, as well as volunteers, who will spend the weekend knocking on doors.

"This is where we make it happen...Let's go out there and be very very strong and be very very positive!" Faulconer said.

"I just want to say on this last weekend...thank you so much for positioning us to where we are today," Alvarez said.

In total, Alvarez claims his campaign has already spoken with 75,000 voters -- all of whom say they will choose him as San Diego's next mayor.

"We are hitting at the right time and people are seeing that San Diego needs leadership that reflects the values of everybody, not just a few," Alvarez said.

Alvarez had a big week with endorsements.

Saturday, it was announced President Obama endorses Alvarez for mayor. A statement released by Alvarez's campaign, in part, said:

President Obama said, "As a native San Diegan, David Alvarez has been a fierce advocate for his city, and on the Council, has led efforts to build a strong middle class, put neighborhoods first and expand opportunities for kids in and out of school. Today, with the city's economy and neighborhoods poised to make progress there is no question that David is the right choice to be San Diego's next mayor and I am excited to support him."

Faulconer also has several, including that of seven local mayors.

"Yeah, my opponent has had a lot of support from out of state. I have San Diegans supporting my campaign," Faulconer said.

Faulconer says his focus during these last few days is what it's been for the past several months, getting this message out to voters:

"I'm gonna bring my eight years of experience of turning this city around to making sure we're continuing financial reform at City Hall so we have the dollars to invest in our neighborhoods," Faulconer said.

While Alvarez may not have the experience Faulconer does, he says it doesn't take away from who he is and his plan to get the city back on track.

"I wanna give everybody the chance to be successful, whether you're a small business owner, a family, a single mother...anybody's who's working hard and playing by the rules to get ahead in life in our wonderful city," Alvarez said.