4 hurt in suspected DUI crash in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A 22-year-old man was behind bars Saturday on suspicion of felony drunken driving in connection with a crash that injured his three passengers, one who lost a foot.
Police officers were dispatched to the vicinity of state Route 76 near Canyon Drive about 10 p.m. on reports that a vehicle had struck a light pole, Oceanside police Lt. Sean Marchand said.
The driver, identified by police as Fernando Quiroz, was able to get out of the wrecked vehicle, however his three passengers were trapped inside until firefighters arrived and freed them, Marchand said.
Two of the injured passengers were airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, and the other was taken by ambulance to Palomar Medical Center, Marchand said. One of the passengers, a woman in her 20s, sustained significant injuries to her leg and lost her foot, he said.
Quiroz was treated for minor injuries at Tri-City Medical Center before he was booked into the Vista Detention Facility, Marchand said.
A multi-vehicle crash forced an hours-long shutdown of four lanes of eastbound Interstate 8 at College Avenue near San Diego State early Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol.
Congress gave President Donald Trump the $1.6 billion he wanted this year for his proposed "big, beautiful" border wall with Mexico but the headline number masks what he didn't get on one of his signature campaign promises.
Thousands of people marched through downtown San Diego and other locations in the region as part of the nationwide "March for Our Lives."
After two mistrials, a judge Friday dismissed felony DUI and hit-and-run charges against an oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of causing a crash in San Ysidro that seriously injured a 6-year-old boy returning home after a day at Disneyland with his family.
Students and community members in San Diego County plan to march for gun control this weekend as part of a nationwide "March for Our Lives."
A stabbing outside a Costco store in Carlsbad Friday left one person seriously injured and an acquaintance of the victim's in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.