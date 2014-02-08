Calif. company recalls 8.7 million pounds of meat

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California company is recalling more than 8.7 million pounds of meat products because it processed diseased animals without a full federal inspection.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service said Saturday that without the full inspection, Rancho Feeding Corp.'s recalled products are unfit for human consumption.

The items were produced Jan. 1-7 and shipped to distribution centers and retail stores in California, Florida, Illinois and Texas. They include beef carcasses, oxtail, liver, cheeks, tripe and tongue.

Last month, Rancho Feeding Corp. recalled more than 40,000 pounds of meat products produced on Jan. 8 that did not undergo a full federal inspection.

A call to the Petaluma-based company went unanswered.

Officials said there have been no reports of illnesses.

