Fifth woman accuses SDPD officer of sexual assault

A San Diego police officer on the force since 2010 is facing the possibility of termination and criminal charges after four women have alleged he inappropriately touched them during cursory pat-downs.

The San Diego Police Department is dealing with another blow to its image after allegations were made once again that one of its officers sexually assaulted several women while on duty.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A fifth accuser has come forward to make sexual assault allegations against San Diego Police Officer Christopher Hays.





The 30-year-old police officer is already being investigated by the District Attorney's office for allegedly sexually assaulting four women during pat downs.





Attorney Dan Gilleon is representing a 33-year-old female who claims Officer Hays approached her while she was a passenger inside of a broken down car in October 2012. He allegedly told her that she was in trouble for an unspecified issue and manipulated her into performing a sex act.





"He offered to give her a ride home and she said, 'Yeah,'" said Gilleon. "And when they arrived that's when he said, 'Listen, you won't be in trouble if you go down on me.' She was stunned and scared, but just did it. She didn't really feel like she had any other option."





The accuser told only her relatives about the incident out of a fear that no one would believe her story, according to Gilleon.





On Thursday, she recognized the photos of Hays in news reports as the man who allegedly forced her into a sexual act in 2012. She left a message for police on Friday but no one called her back, Gilleon says. The accuser met with the attorney on Saturday.





No civil complaint has been filed yet.





Gilleon, who represented victims of disgraced former SDPD officer Anthony Arevalos, said costly litigation may be possible in the future.

"She's not just a victim here and not just the taxpayers, because this is going to be a big hit for the taxpayers," said Gilleon," but it's also the other honorable police officers out there who are trying to do their job but the spotlight is on them."