San Diego County gasoline price rises sharply

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest daily increase since Sept. 14 Sunday, 2.5 cents.

The average price of $3.689 is 6.9 cents more than one week ago but one-tenth of a cent less than one month ago and 44.5 cents lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The rising prices are the result of reduced gasoline production amid refinery maintenance, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.