15 motorists arrested at DUI checkpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Fifteen motorists were arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in or near a checkpoint in the Pacific Beach section of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.

Fifteen vehicles were impounded during the checkpoint in the 2400 block of Grand Avenue that began at 11 p.m. Saturday and ended Sunday at 3 a.m., said San Diego police officer Mark McCullough.

McCullough said 1,022 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, with 689 of those vehicles being screened by officers.