Driver sought in fatal hit & run in San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An 82-year-old man was fatally struck by a car in a San Ysidro roadway Sunday and police were seeking the hit-and-run driver.

Alonso Pacheco was hit in the 200 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard just after 6 a.m. Sunday.

Police say Pacheco was crossing the street mid-block when a speeding car hit him and just kept going.

His son was able to give police a detailed description of the vehicle.

"It's described as an older sedan, with a very heavily oxidized paint. The paint is black, but the top of the vehicle is so oxidized it appears to have gray paint on it," SDPD Officer Chris Velovich said.

Police say it's also missing the driver's side window and two men were inside the car.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact San Diego police.