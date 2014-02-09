Probation sweep nets 11 arrests in Vista

VISTA (CNS) - Law enforcement officers arrested 11 probationers found to be in violation of the conditions of their release during a multi-agency sweep in Vista, sheriff's officials said Sunday.

Sheriff's deputies, probation officers and police officers from Carlsbad, Oceanside and Escondido visited 38 probationers between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, sheriff's officials said.

Arrested during the sweep were Danny Ashue, 45; Gabriel Guzman, 25; Joshua Jarrett, 32; Misty Jarrett, 24; Greg Keel, 55; Matthew Kerns, 31; William Laslovich, 21; Harold Orr, 59; Antonio Ramirez, 37; Cindy Zarate, 23; and Monica Zarate, 40.

Sheriff's officials said the sweep was operated in connection with the Regional Realignment Response Group, which tracks known offenders and their associates in hopes that information could be tied to crimes. Deputies also devote resources to addressing neighborhood safety issues.