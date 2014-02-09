Wind advisory in effect until noon Monday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A trough of low pressure brought gusty west winds to the mountains and deserts of San Diego County early Monday, meteorologists said.
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for mountain and desert areas until noon, saying there were sustained west to northwest winds of 15 to 30 miles per hour and widespread gusts up to 50 mph. There were also isolated gusts up to 60 mph in the most wind-prone areas, according to the agency.
"The winds will make driving difficult, especially for motorists with high profile vehicles," the NWS advisory said. "Watch for broken tree limbs and other debris on roadways."
A multi-vehicle crash forced an hours-long shutdown of four lanes of eastbound Interstate 8 at College Avenue near San Diego State early Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol.
Congress gave President Donald Trump the $1.6 billion he wanted this year for his proposed "big, beautiful" border wall with Mexico but the headline number masks what he didn't get on one of his signature campaign promises.
Thousands of people marched through downtown San Diego and other locations in the region as part of the nationwide "March for Our Lives."
After two mistrials, a judge Friday dismissed felony DUI and hit-and-run charges against an oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of causing a crash in San Ysidro that seriously injured a 6-year-old boy returning home after a day at Disneyland with his family.
Students and community members in San Diego County plan to march for gun control this weekend as part of a nationwide "March for Our Lives."
A stabbing outside a Costco store in Carlsbad Friday left one person seriously injured and an acquaintance of the victim's in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.