Wind advisory in effect until noon Monday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A trough of low pressure brought gusty west winds to the mountains and deserts of San Diego County early Monday, meteorologists said.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for mountain and desert areas until noon, saying there were sustained west to northwest winds of 15 to 30 miles per hour and widespread gusts up to 50 mph. There were also isolated gusts up to 60 mph in the most wind-prone areas, according to the agency.

"The winds will make driving difficult, especially for motorists with high profile vehicles," the NWS advisory said. "Watch for broken tree limbs and other debris on roadways."