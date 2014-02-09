Mayoral candidates go door to door for votes

A special election for the city of San Diego will take place on February 11, 2014. Check out related stories, videos and links on CBS 8's resource page.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - With just days left in San Diego's mayoral race, councilmen David Alvarez and Kevin Faulconer are kicking their campaigns into high gear.

As time ticks down, the candidates aren't letting a minute go to waste.

"Feeling really good. News has been great," Alvarez said.

CBS News 8 caught up with councilman Alvarez at the Victory Fund champagne brunch. An event in support of gay and lesbian issues. It's been non stop campaigning for Alvarez but he says duty calls.

"People want to hear from you. Voters want to hear from their elected officials, or potential elected officials and that's what I'm spending most my time on," Alvarez said.

Alvarez is coming off a huge endorsement from President Obama. Even though he's never met or spoken with the president, he says getting an endorsement was as simple as asking.

"I made some phone calls to get his support and expressed my vision for the city and how that matched his values for a stronger middle class...making sure everyone has a special opportunity. I think that message got back and I think that's how the endorsement came," Alvarez said.

Faulconer has picked up a number of endorsements himself and touted his local ones from the likes of former mayor Jerry Sanders and Father Joe Carroll.

"Feel great, lots of enthusiasm," Faulconer said. "I'm proud of my San Diego endorsements. This has been a campaign from the beginning about San Diegans by San Diegans."

We found the councilman in Hillcrest Sunday as he, like Alvarez, reached out to the LGBT community.

"We're just out here today, beautiful day in Hillcrest, I have a lot of my friends...lot of leaders in the LGBT community out here in the farmers market...just pushing real hard," Faulconer said.

Both campaigns are in overdrive Sunday. And don't want to let each other get the upper hand from any group of voters.

"If you're a democrat, a republican or an independent, it's about doing the right thing for this city. That's what I've been focused on, that's what I'm gonna be talking about for the next few days of this race," Faulconer said.

"I think the results we'll see on election night...who's got the support from San Diegans. I'm a native San Diegan, been here my whole life. I'm proud of my record, what I've done what I've accomplished, and I'm proud of my campaign," Alvarez said.